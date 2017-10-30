Karachi deputy mayor quits MQM-P, joins PSP

KARACHI: In a major hit to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Arshad Vohra, the deputy mayor of Karachi, has left the party to join the Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). In a press conference on Sunday at the PSP’s headquarters, Pakistan House, Vohra said he had decided to leave the MQM-P, which is headed by Farooq Sattar, because the party had failed to deliver to the people of the city when it could have done so even with the ‘limited resources’ available to it

“I remained patient for one year and repeatedly asked the leadership to work for the city, but they didn’t. [Now] I cannot face the public anymore,” said Vohra, who was flanked by many PSP leaders including the party’s president, Anis Kaimkhani. The MQM-P has vehemently maintained that the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government has ripped the local bodies of powers and resources and they cannot function properly in this scenario.