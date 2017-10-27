Poisonous vegetables

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is doing a commendable job in the province to ensure that all restaurants are selling healthy food. Its frequent raids are result-oriented. In the same way, there is a dire need to put an end to this trend of irrigating vegetables using water contaminated with factories’ waste. The Punjab government as well as other provincial governments must ensure that each factory must have a treatment plant so that contaminated water is not discharged into drains which make its way to the river.

The consumption of vegetables grown using untreated water can cause fatal diseases. A few years back, in Okara, untreated water released by tanneries in water drains resulted in a deadly skin disease. There must be a check on such practices. Proper steps must be taken by the government for the betterment of the people.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)