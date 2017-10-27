'Sargam Kay Khilaadi' to perform live in town tonight

Islamabad: Following the successful launch of its debut album ‘Hummasheen’ on September 12, the band ‘Sargam Kay Khilaadi’ (SKK) is all geared up for its first live concert in Islamabad today (Friday), with a repertoire comprising both original songs as well as immortal classics from the past with a tinge of nostalgia.

SKK features two brilliant singers—Shaheryar Mirza, who won the 2014 Lux Style Award for Best Emerging Talent—and Adnan Qureshi—an Islamabad-based vocalist who is basically an IT professional. Adnan has performed extensively in the United States, where he studied and worked for 21 years before eventually returning to Pakistan.

SKK is an audio-visual project that seeks to serve as a platform for promotion of emerging singers. “This platform is dedicated to the pure joy of creating and sharing music. The project aims to bring like-minded musicians from South East Asia, and open doors for collaboration,” Adnan Qureshi explained while talking to ‘The News’ here on Thursday. He said, SKK yearns for a return to basics—strong melody, romance and poetry. “We are looking for newcomers who have a flair for singing, and are keen to hone their talent,” he added.

Since Shaheryar, the chief composer and lyricist of SKK, derives inspiration from the golden years of Lollywood and Bollywood and is driven by the concept to revive the poetry and melodies of the past, Adnan proved to be a perfect fit with his penchant for singing timeless classics originally sung by Pakistani and Indian artists. Sheheryar described ‘Humnasheen’ as musically being a callback to 70’s Lollywood and Bollywood music; the song is a catchy ode to romance.