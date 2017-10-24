Rain forces people to purchase quilts

Rawalpindi: A rainfall after the gap of around six weeks followed by a slight chill in the air has forced the residents to immediately turn their attention towards purchase of quilts and blankets from the bazaars.

Though the business of hand-made and machine-made quilts and blankets is quite slow at the moment but the 'Lunda Bazaar' in Saddar near Railway Station has started receiving customers belonging to lower and middle class of the society.

Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets and rugs are up for sale while the customers can also purchase all kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweaters and jackets from this bazaar.

Naseer Ahmad, a stall holder, said the prices of quilts and other winter related material is somewhat high at the start of the season because they have bought clothes at exorbitant rates from wholesale dealers of Lahore and Karachi and have been forced to sell them accordingly.