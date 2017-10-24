Bank Alfalah, British Council sign deal

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has formed an operational alliance with British Council Pakistan to establish digital social spaces at selected bank branches countrywide and the inclusion of British Council-curated libraries at the bank’s airport premier lounges, a statement said on Monday.

The partnership reflects commitment on the part of the two organisations to social responsibility, innovative thinking and the use of cutting-edge technology to deliver value, it added. The agreement was signed by Nauman Ansari, CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Dr Jo Beall, director education and society of the British Council Executive Board at the British Council Library.