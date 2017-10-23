Students can apply for PM’s Laptop Scheme till Nov 15

Islamabad: Students enrolled in PhD, MS, MPhil and Masters and Under Graduate at public sector universities can apply for Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV and V) till November 15, 2017. According to the official source, the date for registration was extended from September 30 to November 15 to facilitate maximum number of students.

Special quota is reserved for students enrolled in 2-year and three-year DAE programme at Government Colleges of Technology as well as students of FA/FSC, BA/BSC, MA/MSC of public sector graduate and postgraduate colleges located in FATA and ICT quota is also reserved for disabled students. The students who meet eligibility criteria available at www.hec.gov.pk/laptops can visit Prime Minister Laptop Scheme portalhttps://pmnls.hec.gov.pk for registration. The PM Laptop Scheme initiative was launched to enhance the scope of research and quality education in the country and increase access to information technology, the official source said.