NPC Green beats Khyber TV in Inter-Media Cricket Tournament

ISLAMABAD: NPC Green beats Khyber TV by 10 wickets in Super Six competition of National Press Club Inter-Media Cricket Tournament under way at different grounds of the city.

At Margalla Ground Sardar Naveed (78 not out) and Muddassar Ch (52 not out) anchored NPC Green to comfortable win.

Dawn TV got better of Metro Watch by 48 runs in another match played at the same venue. For Dawn TV, Naushad Abbasi (57) played well while Tahir Naseer got three wickets.

NPC Blue got better of Neo TV by 10 wickets at Shalimar Ground. For NPC Blue Owais Kazmi scored (58) while Zaheer took three wickets. From Monday, all three winning teams will be involved in Triangular series competition.