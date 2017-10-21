Attack on workers hostel in Gwadar injures 26

QUETTA: Unidentified men threw a grenade into a labourers’ hostel in Gwadar, wounding 26 of them, police said on Friday. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, one of three on Thursday in Balochistan, a key section of the plan for energy and transport links connecting western China with the Middle East and Europe.

"They labourers were having dinner at the hostel when motorcyclists attacked them with a grenade," police official Imam Bakhsh said. Security officials said militants trying to disrupt construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have killed more than 50 Pakistani workers since 2014.