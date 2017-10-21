De Bruyne expects Manchester clubs to fight out for title

MANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes his club and rivals Manchester United currently have the edge over their opponents but says it is too early in the Premier League to choose title favourites.

Both Manchester clubs remain unbeaten in the league with City atop the standings on 22 points and United two points behind after eight league games, followed by Tottenham Hotspur and Watford in third and fourth respectively.

City and United have shown dominant all-round performances to establish themselves at the top but De Bruyne, who has provided five assists and scored once for City in the league so far, would take nothing for granted.

“For the moment I think so, but everybody’s still there,” De Bruyne told ESPN when asked if the Manchester clubs are favourites.“It’s so early, if you lose two or three games you go back to a (lower) position. We have to maintain this hopefully.”

City manager Pep Guardiola led them to a third-placed league finish last season and De Bruyne believes that the club have improved their record against the league’s top teams to rise to the top.“I think last year we played good football but especially in the big games we didn’t win them,” De Bruyne added.