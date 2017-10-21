Community activists hail action against ‘timber mafia’

PESHAWAR: The community activists in Chitral on Friday lauded the prompt action taken by the administration and police against a group of ‘timber mafia’ who had started indiscriminate cutting of trees in Acholgole valley.

Talking to reporters here, Jandola Khan, Abdur Rehman and others of Ayun village said the scenic valley had witnessed devastating floods two years back. “The devastating floods had destroyed almost all irrigation channels and destroyed gravity pull drinking water schemes. The floods had also damaged hotels, shops and houses near the stream and swept away crops of ripe maize and fruit trees. The main reason of the devastation was the ruthless cutting of forest,” said Jandola Khan.

The area people had been demanding action against the timber mafia since long to save the region from calamities like floods, he said, adding, the prompt action would discourage the abuse of the precious forests in future. “We are not against use of wood for daily livelihoods and fuel,” he said, and added that they would keep opposing the felling of trees for commercial purposes.