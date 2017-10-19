Pakistan achieved many successes in all fields: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday after dealing with the menace of terrorism, Pakistan was fast moving towards rediscovering its original narrative.

She said this while addressing a seminar on climate change jointly organised by the CPNE and UNDP. The minister emphasised that as a result of the successes achieved in the field of education, climate change, films and sports the real identity of Pakistan was also being highlighted at the global level. She said that in the 60s Pakistan had a very vibrant film industry and Pakistan had a name in sports and other activities.

She contended that efforts were needed to be made on priority basis to deal with the challenges thrown up by the climate change and also to create awareness among the masses. She said that the media could play a significant role in informing the people about the government policies and scientific information on climate changes.

The minister acknowledged the fact that media had played a very significant role in dealing with terrorism and highlighting Pakistan's identity among the fraternity of nations and it could also play a similar role in dealing with challenges related to climate change.

She informed the audience that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had established a separate secretariat in the parliament for implementation of the SDGs and the Parliament of Pakistan was the first to take this initiative. She said that there was also a sub-committee of the secretariat on climate change where all the parties were represented and it was doing a commendable job.

She said the government was starting a training programme for the journalists in the Information Service Academy, adding that women could prove to be better reporters on climate change. She said that due to relentless efforts of the government the legal and constitutional state institutions as well as democracy were gaining strength. She said that the opposition parties should play a positive role in tackling the challenges confronting the country and the parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve issues of the masses. Instead of doing politics of criticism for the sake of criticism and generating unnecessary confrontation, there was a need to resolve the public issue collectively and take the country forward, she added.