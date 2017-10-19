Peshawar win thriller with Mankad-style run-out

KARACHI: Defending champions WAPDA on Wednesday lost their fourth round Pool A game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 by just three runs when Peshawar’s Taj Wali mankaded non-striker Mohammad Irfan (1) at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

International cricketer Irfan was out of the popping crease when the bowler was about to deliver the ball. WAPDA had needed just four runs to win with one wicket in hand on the fourth and final day.

“It was a right decision. The batsman was out of the crease,” one of the on-field umpires told this correspondent.WAPDA’s coach Zahid Umar said that it was against the spirit of the game. “It was according to the rules but against the spirit of the game,” Zahid told ‘The News’.

He claimed that Irfan was not out of the crease when the bowler broke the stumps but the umpire gave him out. “The umpire adjudicated so badly on his debut,” alleged the official, a former first-class cricketer.Zahid said that a report along with evidence had been sent to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The PCB should review such rules which cause such shameful incidents. I personally feel that there should be one or two such warnings to a batsman if he leaves his crease before the bowler delivers the ball,” Zahid said.

Umpires Ahmed Shahab and Faisal Afridi consulted and told the fielding side if they wanted to review their appeal. But they decided against that. Peshawar, with their second victory of the season, got nine points, reaching 18 and boosting their chances of qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

WAPDA’s captain Salman Butt was also critical. “What’s the point of this law when the winning team isn’t proud and ashamed instead?” Butt told ESPNcricinfo. “We had a great game, fully competitive throughout four days, which saw both teams’ fortunes fluctuate. And suddenly this mankading spoiled it. Sportsman spirit should have been the top priority. What’s the point of this law when the opponent team despite winning apologises to us?” he said.

Needing 246 to win, WAPDA resumed their second innings at 228-8 and were folded for 242. Peshawar posted 235 and 164. WAPDA staged 154 in their first innings.

The other Pool A outing at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Islamabad ended in a draw with the bankers taking three points due to their first innings lead.

In response to NBP’s first innings total of 553-8 declared Islamabad resumed the day at 300-6 and were bowled out for 416 to concede 137 runs lead.

Abid Ali, who was batting on 160, went on to hit 231 not out, his career-best effort. Abid smashed 21 fours and one six in his 484-ball feat. Paceman Altaf Ahmed captured 6-80. NBP had reached 85-2 in their second innings by the end of the match.

The Pool B battle between FATA and Pakistan Television also ended in a stalemate with the latter gaining three points due to their first innings lead. FATA, who had conceded 219 runs lead, declared their second innings at 449-8 to set a 231-run target for PTV, who scored 92-4 by the end of the match.

Test cricketer Yasir Hameed (157) and Fawad Khan (121) slammed spectacular centuries for FATA. Yasir smashed 13 fours from 263 balls, while Fawad banged 13 fours and four sixes.

FATA had scored 281 in their first innings. In response PTV had accumulated 400. Lahore Whites gained three points due to their first innings lead in their drawn encounter against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

KRL, who had conceded an eight-run lead, resumed their second innings at 68-2 and were folded for 283. Saeed Anwar Junior hammered 79 off 132 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Usman Arshad chipped in with 55 off 146 balls, hitting three fours. Shoaib Ahmed made 53. Mohammad Irfan got 6-99, for a match haul of 8-186. KRL scored 322 in their first innings. In reply, Lahore Whites staged 330.