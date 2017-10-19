Awareness of mental health at workplace stressed

Islamabad :The Riphah International University and Centre for Psychosocial Support (CPS) organised a seminar to mark the World Mental Health Day in order to raise public awareness of mental health at workplace.

Dr. Munir Mangrio, DG of the National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network-NHEPRN, was the chief guest on the occasion, who highlighted the significance of resilience of emergency service providers.

The speakers included Dr. Rashid Aftab, Director, Riphah University, Saiqa Raziq, Founder & ED, Centre for Psychosocial Support, Dr. Aisha Zubair, Assistant Professor NIP - Quaid-i-Azam University, Deeba Shahnaz, head Community Safety & Information Punjab Emergency Services 1122, Saima Afzal, Educational Consultant and Aamer Ghani Mian, CEO Pro-Solutions, Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at the seminar speakers highlighted the mental health concerns and emerging challenges in different walks of life and people all over the world hold events, making announcements while celebrating the day.

Dr Rashid Aftab highlighted that the purpose of celebrating this day is to raise public awareness about importance of mental health, stigma attached and barriers to access mental health service & strengthen support networks. The guest speakers with diverse professional backgrounds shared valuable thoughts on topics such as promoting mental health and well- being, psychosocial hazards of occupational mental health, disaster mental health- impacts of crises on emergency responders, employees mental health assistance program, emerging mental health needs of school teachers and children.

The speakers defined mental health as a state of well- being in which people realize their own potential, can cope with normal life stress or can work productively and contribute to their community.

They said mental disorders affected nearly 15 per cent of the world’s population and the situation in Pakistan was also not promising. The speakers said poor mental health was one of the leading cause of disabilities. They said although the government and other stakeholders took number of initiatives, the issues related to mental health services were lacking due to ineffective frameworks, human and financial resources constraints and low level of awareness among the communities.

The speakers stressed that a holistic approach should be pursued to create awareness of the issue through the involvement of stakeholders, including government, civil society, families and communities.