Motor rally to promote Pakistan soft image

Islamabad: Here is some exciting news for lovers of sports and vintage vehicles. An all Pakistan Motor Rally is being organised from October 21 to 31 to commemorate the 70th year of independence under the auspices of Pakistan Army.

Titled ‘Amazing Pakistan’ the rally is planned from the mountains; through the plains and desert to the coastal belt, with more than 300 jeeps, 500 bikers and 150 vintage cars drawn from 23 motor clubs across the country. Originating from Khunjerab, passing through Gilgit, Islamabad, South Waziristan, Quetta and Karachi, the Rally will culminate at Gwadar covering more than 3000 km. The routes/areas selected for the rally are relatively less visible, developed with extraordinary efforts and serve as ‘Seeds of Prosperity’ for Pakistan.

Exciting events like concerts; dirt track races; car shows and a grand finale have been planned so that the public can enjoy the really as much as the participants. The Pakistan Motor Rally is scoped to cover the entire length and breadth of the country to promote adventure sports; show case tourism potential, cultural heritage and sports talent; network piecemeal and scant clubs dealing with motor sports and encourage vintage preservation in Pakistan.