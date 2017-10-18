Sethi to meet Sindh CM today

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi is expected to discuss the arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi in his meeting with Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday (today) at the CM house, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

Sources in the PCB confirmed that Sethi was reaching Karachi on Tuesday night, and the very next day he would meet Murad to discuss the issues related to organising the PSL matches in Karachi.

Sindh government has assured PCB of all possible facilities and support for organising the matches here. The PCB has faced severe criticism for holding all matches against Zimbabwe in 2015, and PSL final and World XI matches this year, in Lahore.

The PCB chairman, at the time of World XI tour, said that foreign players were not ready to play in Karachi. He said this even after Army had promised PCB and other sports bodies tight security for international competitions anywhere in the country. PCB chairman failed to disclose the names of the foreign cricketers who refused to play in Karachi.

World renowned footballers, including Ronaldinho and Ryan Giggs, visited Pakistan and played a match in Karachi recently. Besides, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) organised Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament in Karachi recently in which 11 foreign goalkeepers, seven Aussies and four Argentines, participated. Moreover, some world renowned wrestlers have visited the city for a few fights.

These competitions proved that there was no security problem in Karachi. The security situation in Karachi has improved a lot following a crackdown by Sindh Rangers. Sources said the PCB wants to host at least eight matches in Pakistan, including four in Karachi.

A former Test cricketer said holding matches only in Lahore gave the impression that security situation in the rest of Pakistan had still not improved. Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the contract for repair and development work at National Stadium, Karachi, has been given to a local company.

The sources said that development work is likely to be started later this month or early next month. PCB sources said that construction work would be carried out in two phases. The second phase would be undertaken after PSL matches.