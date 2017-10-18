Pakistan face Malaysia in Super Four

KARACHI: Pakistan will play against Malaysia in their opening match of Super Four stage of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Stadium on Wednesday (today).

Pakistan and Malaysia have come across nine times in Asia Cup.Pakistan have been victorious as many as eight times. One match ended in a draw. Malaysia have given impressive performances in international tournaments recently. At the Hockey World League in London this summer, Malaysia were the only Asian team to make it to the semi-finals.

They reached the last four by upsetting India in their pool game. The fourth position in that event enabled Malaysia to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. In Dhaka, Malaysia topped their pool by winning all the three matches.

The top two teams from each pool have progressed to the Super Four which is to be played on round robin basis. The top two teams from the Super Four will meet in the final on October 22. The bottom two teams will play for the third position on the same day.

The teams which have finished at the third and fourth spots in Pool A and Pool B will figure in the Classification matches for fifth to eighth places.

Super Four schedule: October 18: Pakistan vs Malaysia, India vs South Korea. October 19: Pakistan vs South Korea, India vs Malaysia. October 21: South Korea vs Malaysia, Pakistan vs India.