16-member squad for T20I series announced

KARACHI: The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The three-match series begins October 26 with the third and final T20I to be played in Lahore on October 29.Injured left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has also been named but his inclusion in the team will depend on fitness clearance. Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad, who has so far struggled in the ongoing ODI series, is also part of the squad.

Squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari and Umar Amin. —PPI