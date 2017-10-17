Hindko Academy launches book on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy has published and launched a book on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan to mark the birth bicentennial of the great reformist and educationist of the subcontinent who was born on October 17, 1817.

Titled “Bar-e-Sagheer Ka Sir Syed — Fikr-e-Sir Syed Kee Do Sadyaan” (Sir Syed of the subcontinent – two centuries of the thoughts of Sir Syed), the 150-page publication has been penned by a noted cultural activist, Dr Salahuddin.

The author is a medical doctor, having specialisation in General Medicine. He is vice-chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board, a literary and cultural organisation which runs the Gandhara Hindko Academy under public-private partnership.

The book has been dedicated to Hakim Muhammad Said Shaheed, a known philanthropist, scholar and prominent researchers in the field of Eastern medicines. He founded Hamdard Foundation in 1948 and was martyred in Karachi on October 17, 1997 at the age of 77.

The publication has 19 sections. Each part gives a good insight to the readers into the life and remarkable work of Sir Syed who significantly influenced the Indian Muslim thought. He is considered the founding father of the Two-Nation Theory that later led to the creation of Pakistan.

The book has highlighted various aspects of the life of the farsighted leader and the steps he undertook to infuse a new spirit in the lives of the Muslims of the subcontinent who were deeply disappointed after the 1857 War of Independence.

Gandhara Hindko Board Chairman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has written the foreword to the book. He said Sir Syed served as a beacon of light and guidance for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“At a time when the Indian Muslims were going through a turbulent time after losing the War of Independence in 1857, Sir Syed came forward for their renaissance. He served as a bridge between the Muslims and the British. The great reformist urged the Muslims to turn to modern education to regain the status they had lost. He launched the Aligarh Movement and focused on education,” said Ejaz Qureshi in the introduction to the book.

The board chairman said Aligarh Muslim University was the biggest gift by Sir Syed to the Muslims and those enrolled on this great seat of learning later served against high positions in India and Pakistan.

Ejaz Qureshi, whose father Ahmad Nawaz Salim Qureshi (late) was a known educationist from Dera Ismail Khan and a graduate of the Aligarh Muslim University, praised Dr Salahuddin for enumerating Sir Syed services in easily understandable language.

Author Dr Salahuddin in the preface to the book said Sir Syed served to the Muslims well in the field of education. The writer said he tried to highlight the efforts the 19th century reformist made for the Muslim cause.

The Gandhara Hindko Academy arranged a function at its Dr Zahoor Ahmad Awan Hall to launch the book. Writers, poets and people from other walks of life attended the ceremony.

Colonel (Retd) Sikandar Zia presided over the programme which was conducted by Muhammad Ziauddin, an eminent Hindko writer, poet and research scholar.

The speakers termed the publication a good effort to spotlight the struggle waged by Sir Syed for the educational rehabilitation of the Muslims.

Ziauddin, who is also Chief of Executive Committee of the Gandhara Hindko Academy, conducted the programme and said Sir Syed guided the Muslims during the post-Independence War difficult times.

He said at a time when the services of this great figure were being acknowledged even in India, unfortunately the relevant government departments here didn’t plan any activity to celebrate the birth bicentennial of the leader.

“The Gandhara Hindko Academy has performed its duty by bringing out a research-based publication. We hope others will follow suit,” said Ziauddin who has been serving the Gandhara Hindko Board since its inception in 1993.