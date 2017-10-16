Karachi Whites gain lead over HBL

KARACHI: After losing their previous three matches, Karachi Whites finally were seen in better elements when they took a strong start against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on the first day of their four-day Pool B fourth round fixture of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the NBP Sports Complex on Sunday.

By the close of the opening day’s play, Karachi Whites had gained eight runs lead with seven wickets in hand.The bankers’ batting line-up proved brittle when they were invited to bat first. They were bowled out for 137 in their first innings in only 40 overs.

All-rounder Ammad Butt was the only batsman who played with confidence, scoring 63 off 78 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.Test discard Mohammad Sami was the main destroyer of HBL’s batting as he got 4-40 in 15 overs. Anwar Ali, Faraz Ali and Abdullah Muqaddam got two wickets each.

In response, Karachi Whites lost Test opener Khurram Manzoor (0) and Mohtashim Ali (5) early. But Ahmed Iqbal (57*) shared 53 runs partnership for the third wicket with Danish Aziz (37) to revive the innings.

Ahmed then put on 72 for the fourth wicket unbroken stand with Test discard Faisal Iqbal (31*) which enabled Karachi Whites to surpass their rivals. At stumps they were 145-3 in 39 overs.

Ahmed had hit seven fours in his 111-ball unbeaten knock, while Faisal had banged four fours in his unfinished 54-ball innings.Umar Gul, Ramiz Aziz and Ammad Butt got one wicket each.

In the other game of this pool, at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, pacers Mir Hamza (5-26) and Sohail Khan (4-45) enabled United Bank Limited (UBL) to dismiss Rawalpindi for 136 in their first innings in only 41.1 overs. Ramiz Alam (57) offered some resistance, hitting 11 fours in his 90-ball fifty.

Sohail Tanvir scored 22, which featured four hits to the fence.In response, UBL were reeling at 99-5. Left-handed solid batsman Saad Ali was batting on 42 in which he had struck six fours. Mohammad Nawaz belted 29 with six fours.

Ataullah (2-28) and Nazar Hussain (2-31) bowled superbly. At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Sardar Hasan Raza (63), Jaahid Ali (47) and Usman Arshad (42*) enabled Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to reach 233-6 in their first innings against Lahore Whites.

Right arm pacer Waqas Ahmed claimed 2-51. At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, pacers Tabish Khan (3-67), Hasan Mohsin (2-42) and Rizwan Akbar (2-66) bowled well to help PTV dismiss FATA for 281 in their first innings.

Asif Ali, who came to bat at No7, blasted fine 102 off 197 balls, hammering 12 fours. Tail-ender Sohail Akhtar remained not out on 41 which had five hits to the fence. Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti made 40 with four fours.

PTV, in response, had not yet opened their account after facing just a single ball. In a Pool A outing, at LCCA Ground, Lahore, international pacer Bilawal Bhatti claimed 5-35 to enable former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to bowl Lahore Blues out for 108 in their first innings. Waqas Salim (36) and Salman Ali (27) offered some resistance.

In response, SNGPL were 122-7 at close, for a lead of 14. Misbah-ul-Haq (24), Ali Waqas (20) and Iftikhar Ahmed (20) were the prominent scorers. At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Gohar Ali (76) and Ashfaq Ahmed (64) guided Peshawar to 235 all out in their first innings against holders WAPDA.

Test discard Mohammad Asif (3-50) and Zulfiqar Babar (2-55) bowled well. WAPDA, in response, were tottering at 54-4 at stumps. At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were 276-4 in their first innings against Islamabad.

Young all-rounder Kamran Ghulam (75*) was at the crease. The Dir Upper-born player hit 11 fours and one six in his 102-ball unbeaten effort. Haris Ali Khan belted 60 with eight fours.Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) bowled Faisalabad out for 153 in their first innings at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Ibtasam Sheikh (45) and Asif Ali (32) were the prominent contributors. Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 6-52. SSGC, in reply, were 97-4 with off-spinner Saeed Ajmal taking 3-27.