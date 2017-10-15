Student commits suicide

CHARSADDA: A student of Bacha Khan University Charsadda committed suicide over unknown reasons in Amirabad locality here on Saturday, police sources said.

They said that Muhammad Ali, student of Department of Computer Science reportedly committed suicide at his house in Amirabad locality in the limits of the City Police Station.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda for autopsy. The police registered the case and started investigation.