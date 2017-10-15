Man arrested for threatening wife with murder

With the help of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), a woman lodged an FIR on Saturday against her husband for allegedly threatening her with murder and being unfaithful.

The spokesman for the committee said the woman, Yasmeen, approached the CPLC Women Complaint Cell and accused her husband, Shahid, of threatening her with murder her and having immoral relations with other women.

An inquiry found that the couple lived with other people in a shed at the Jinnah Hospital.

Investigators found Shahid, a permanent resident of Daharki, was having extramarital relations with other women and taking extortion money from rickshaw

drivers.

The complaint was forwarded to the Women Police Station in Saddar, where an FIR was registered under sections 371 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and the accused was arrested.