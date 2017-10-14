Sana says can never think of questioning finality of Prophethood

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, who is in the limelight for his controversial remarks regarding the Qadianis, on Friday clarified his position stating that he was a faithful Muslim who could never think of disbelieving the finality of the Prophethood.

“I believe in finality of the Prophethood which is part and parcel of our faith and how can I violate it as a faithful Muslim,” the law minister said while addressing a press conference here at the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Criticising the media and those running a campaign against him on social media for his controversial remarks, Rana Sanaullah said his talk to a private TV channel a few days back was quoted out of the context as he had just mentioned that Pakistan’s Constitution has provided complete religious and basic rights and freedom to its minorities.

“I had stated that Ahmadis pretend to be Muslims, quote Quranic verses and perform religious rituals like us but it isn’t allowed under the Constitution. Let me state it very clearly that according to Islam and Pakistan’s Constitution, those who do not believe in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (finality of the Prophethood) are not Muslims”, the minister said, adding, a Muslim who doesn’t have faith in the finality of Prophethood can’t be called a Muslim.

By not having faith in the finality of Prophethood, Qadianis have been declared non-Muslims under the Constitution of 1973.

He also said that all other minority communities including Hindus and Christians, etc, in Pakistan are enjoying equal status and rights as citizens of the country. “Ahmadis will have equal rights too if they admit to the fact that they are not Muslims and are a religious minority”.

Rana Sanaullah further said, “It is our duty to protect minorities of the country but the Ahmadis will first have to stop claiming to be Muslims as there is no other way around”.

When asked about an incident that took outside the accountability court in Islamabad, the minister condemned the torture on lawyers and manhandling of women lawyers.

Replying to another question, he said the government will complete its constitutional tenure and hoped people will give their decision in favour of PML-N in next election.

About Imran Khan’s political future, the law minister said that after facing a heavy defeat at the hands of PML-N in 2018 general elections, PTI chief Imran Khan would move permanently to the United Kingdom to live with his former in-laws.