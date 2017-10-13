EPA warns of strict action against violators

Ban on plastic bags

PESHAWAR: Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Muhammad Bashir has warned of a strict action against those violating ban on the use and production of non-biodegradable plastic bags.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the EPA DG said the department would initiate a strict action against the violators under Section-17 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act, 2014.

From September 21, 2017, the EPA has initiated action against violators and issued stoppage orders to five plastic factories at Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar and rest are in the pipeline, the statement added.

It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ban on non-biodegradable plastic bags. In this regard Forestry, Environment & Wildlife Department had notified Regulations against Non-biodegradable plastic products on June 16, 2017.

Under section 3(2) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Non-Biodegradable Plastic Products and Regulation of Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Product Rules 2017, if any license issued to any person for manufacture, sale, distribution or import of non-biodegradable plastic shall automatically stand cancelled.

Furthermore, under Section-4 of these Rules, no person or company shall sell, distribute or import any pro-degradant additive without registration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Similarly, under Section-3(1) of these Rules, three months time was given to whole sale dealers and retailers to dispose of the existing stock of plastic products. The deadline had expired on September 20, 2017.