Criminal Finances Act 2017 enacted in UK: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the new British law has been legislated intended specifically to seize illegal wealth from foreign bureaucrats and politicians who have stashed it in the UK.

The PTI chief claimed that the Sharifs will also be made accountable under the new British law. “Sharifs may have to explain their stashed wealth to the UK authorities under the UK's Criminal Finances Act 2017,” he said in his messages on social media.