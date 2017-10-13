Malaysia coach accused of raping Olympic hopeful

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian national diving coach will go on trial for allegedly raping a diver who was training for the next Olympics, a lawyer for the athlete and reports said Thursday.

Huang Qiang is accused of raping the 20-year-old sportswoman at a gym at the national aquatics centre in Kuala Lumpur last month.Huang pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared in court in the capital Wednesday, Cheow Wee, a lawyer for the alleged victim, told AFP.

The father of two, who was born in China but now has Malaysian citizenship, faces up to 20 years in jail and caning if found guilty.“She’s traumatised but she’s coping,” Cheow said of the female athlete, who cannot be named for legal reasons.“The relevant organisations and associations are giving her full support — family and friends as well.”