Nadra to verify data of PU candidates

LAHORE :The Punjab University would now verify the record of the candidates who would apply for registration from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for authentication of credentials regarding identification submitted by the candidates.

In this regard, PU entered into an agreement with NADRA during a ceremony held at committee room of Vice-Chancellor’s office, according to a press release issued here on Thursday. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Nadra Public Service Directorate Director General Fizah Shahid and other officers from both sides were present on the occasion.

According to the agreement, PU would forward the credentials entered by the students to Nadra and it would send a verification report against each data in a few days.

The PU VC said that the MoU was a part of administration’s vision to introduce digital reforms in the university and replace the obsolete existing system with the modern one. The participants in the meeting also explored further options of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

research project: The Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) has awarded Rs 21.9 million research project to the Government College University (GCU) Lahore Department of Environmental Sciences for cost effective improvement in nutritive value of rice and wheat crops through nano-particles dopted biochar in saline-sodic soils.

Punjab Agricultural Minister Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha handed over the cheque of six million rupees as first installment to Dr Waqas-ud-Din Khan the Project Manager at a ceremony at PARB office on Thursday. PARB Chief Executive Dr. Noor ul Islam and GCU Director Research Prof Dr Ikram ul Haq were also present.

Dr Waqas-ud-Din Khan said farmers desired higher crop yield with minimum expenditure. This project would benefit farmers by availability of a novel nano-particles enriched organic product which will not only enhance soil fertility but also will be a cost effective option. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah lauded the GCU Department of Environmental Sciences on winning the project.

VUAS: The Department of Environmental Sciences of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed “International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction” on Thursday at City Campus Lahore. The Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) arranged a walk and seminar to create awareness about the measures to be taken to cop with natural disasters.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while UVAS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif, faculty members and a number of students participated in the event.

Flood Forecasting Division Lahore Chief Meteorologist Riaz delivered an awareness lecture. He informed about introduction of natural disasters, their categories and explanatory discussion on basic principles of initiation of different natural disasters.