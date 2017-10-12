Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Learn how to love

Learn how to love

Hafeez Center, Gulberg Lahore, is one of the largest mobile and computer markets of the city. However, it is shocking that almost every shop in the centre has a sticker on which the following statement is written: ‘Ahmadis are not allowed to enter. This is not only against the constitutional rights of the Pakistanis, but it is also in contradiction with the teachings of Islam.

The National Action Plan of the government suggests strict action against promoting religious hatred, extremism and intolerance. Would our government and law-enforcement agencies take any practical action to clean our society from such hate speech?

Muhammad Uzair Bhaur (Lahore)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement