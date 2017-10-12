Learn how to love

Hafeez Center, Gulberg Lahore, is one of the largest mobile and computer markets of the city. However, it is shocking that almost every shop in the centre has a sticker on which the following statement is written: ‘Ahmadis are not allowed to enter. This is not only against the constitutional rights of the Pakistanis, but it is also in contradiction with the teachings of Islam.

The National Action Plan of the government suggests strict action against promoting religious hatred, extremism and intolerance. Would our government and law-enforcement agencies take any practical action to clean our society from such hate speech?

Muhammad Uzair Bhaur (Lahore)