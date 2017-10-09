KP govt annoyed over at-source deduction of Rs4.11 bn by Pepco

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed annoyance over at-source deduction of Rs4.11 billion by Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) without any reconciliation resulting into a huge injury to the provincial exchequer.

The provincial government is also extremely upset over zero access to the real time electricity production data, usage by Discos and duration of loadshedding on feeders of KP. It also asked for the instalment of the software in the office of Provincial Energy and Power Department to have an eye on the real time date of electricity production so that it could know as to whether it is being exposed to any injustice while getting its share of electricity.

And to this effect, the provincial government headed by the PTI has decided to agitate the said issues in the meeting convened by Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) to be held here on Monday (today).

The KP government, as per the summary of which a copy is available with The News, also wants to have the right to allocate the electricity from less recovery feeders to high recovery feeders so that the available electrify from NPCC is fully utilised.

The KP government also agitates the bitter fact that the province is not being extended its share of 13.5 percent in the daily national production of electricity which is why loadshedding in the province has increased to intolerable level. Pesco is unable to absorb the share of 13.5 percent electricity on account of system constraints in the wake of dilapidated condition of distribution system.

And as per the summary initiated by the provincial government, the KP government's Energy and Power Departments has sought immediate payment of Rs4.11 billion from Pesco deducted at source without any reconciliation.

It also underscored that Pepco also should regularly pay the electricity duty collected on behalf of the provincial government under rules 5(3) of the Electricity Duty Rules 1964 within 60 days of the collection of electricity duty. The KP government also wants Pesco to immediately start reconciliation of figures with its relevant authorities.