IGFC meets Afghan officials at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The newly-appointed Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Major General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf visited the Landikotal army garrison and Torkham border on Wednesday. He also met Afghan tribal elders and officials and discussed various issues including border safety and security. An official told The News on condition of anonymity that the IGFC assured the Afghans of every possible help and cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighbouring Islamic countries.

