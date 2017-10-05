Convocation of FAST-National University held: 136 students awarded degrees, medals

PESHAWAR: A total of 136 graduates of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and Management Sciences disciplines were awarded degrees at the FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development LG&RD Inayatullah Khan and Rector FAST National University Dr Ayub Alvi awarded medals to position holders and distributed degrees among graduating students. The minister, who was the chief guest on occasion, congratulated the students and their parents.

He praised FAST-National University for its relentless efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amidst all the challenges particularly in this part of the country. Rector of FAST-NUCES Dr Ayub Alvi said FAST-NUCES pioneered the development of IT industry in Pakistan by offering the country's first undergraduate programme in Computer Science.

Director Campus Dr Tariq Rahim apprised the audience regarding scholarships. About 1,270 students had so far graduated from the FAST- Peshawar campus since its beginning in 2001. The Department of Electrical Engineering awarded Syed Muhammad Tariq with Gold Medal, Muhibullah with Silver Medal, and Muhammad Asadullah with Bronze medal.

The FAST School of Management BBA Honors Programme's Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals recipients were Syeda Saman Abbas, Faseeha Siraj and Muhammad Danial Khan, respectively. Likewise, in the Department of Computer Sciences, Mujtaba Ali, Gold Medal and Ghulam Abbas secured Silver Medal in batch 2013 students.

Of the 136 graduating students, 65 were awarded degrees in BS Electrical Engineering, 51 in BS Computer Science and 11 in Business Administration (BBA). In addition, eight MS scholars in Electrical Engineering and one PhD scholar Mamoona Sultan of mathematics also received their degrees.