World Bank to fund Yellow Line busway project

The World Bank has agreed to finance and provide technical support for the Yellow Line busway of the Karachi Metrobus project. The institution will also provide technical support to establish an integrated bus rapid transit (BRT) system comprising different lines.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and WB Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan at the CM House.

The meeting reviewed the overall portfolio of the international financial institution of more than $1.55 billion (approximately Rs163.35 billion) under which a dozen different development projects are under way in the province. The projects include the Sindh Agricultural Growth Project ($76.4 million), the Sindh Irrigated Agri Productivity ($187 million), the Skill Development Project ($21 million), the Second Sindh Education Sector Project ($400 million), the Sindh Public Sector Management Reform ($50 million), the Enhanced Nutrition for Mothers & Child ($36.24 million), the Sindh Response to Stunting ($61.62 million), the Sindh Resilience Project ($100 million), the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project ($86 million), the Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project ($286.24 million) and the Sindh Barrage Improvement ($188 million).

Irrigation Special Secretary Junaid Memon told the meeting that the provincial government had initiated the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project-Rehabilitation and Modernisation of Guddu Barrage with the WB’s assistance for Rs20.24 billion, of which the institution had provided Rs18.27 billion while the remaining would be contributed by the Sindh administration.

He said the project had three main components: rehabilitation of the Guddu Barrage, improvement of the barrage operation and project management. The work on the project was delayed due to some legal issues but now the work has resumed, he added.

Talking about the Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project, Planning & Development (P&D) Chairman Mohammad Waseem said the project had achieved availability of water of 1.17 million hectares, benefiting more than 380,000 farm families. He provided progress reports on all the WB-funded projects under way, saying that he had been reviewing their progress from time to time.

WB Transport Specialist Said Dahdah gave a detailed briefing to the chief executive on different BRT lines, saying that there was a dire need to develop an integrated system for all the lines. “There should be an integrated system for bus operation for all the lines, and an intelligent ticketing system should be developed.”

WB chief Illangovan said they were willing to finance the Yellow Line busway if the provincial government were to develop its road infrastructure from Dawood Chowrangi to the Malir Expressway.

On this CM Shah said he had already approved rehabilitation of the road in the new 12-billion-rupee Karachi package. He also directed Waseem to prepare necessary documentation and submit them to the WB for approval.

The chief executive urged the WB transport specialist to provide technical support for regulating the traffic issues in the city. He said he was dedicated to resolving the traffic management issues of the metropolis.

CM Shah said the Traffic Engineering Bureau in the Karachi Development Authority needed to be revived. On this the WB chief agreed to the proposal and said his transport specialists would lend all support to the provincial government whenever required.

Shah then directed Waseem to make arrangements for his visit next week and convene meetings with the transport and traffic engineering departments. “I want you to sit with the experts and develop a proper signal system, and draw up suggestions for traffic management and infrastructure development.”

The CM said he planned to restructure the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. The sewerage system of the city has already been approved in a WB-assisted project.

“The water board is overstaffed. Their water supply, distribution and bulk systems are weak and defective,” he said, adding that he was committed to making it stand once again on its feet, for which he needed the WB’s technical support.

The country chief of the international financial institution agreed to the proposal and said he would develop the sewerage system of the city if the water board were to be rehabilitated. He also agreed to extend complete support for the purpose.