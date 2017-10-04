Wed October 04, 2017
Business

October 4, 2017

Jubilee Insurance, CarFirst sign deal

KARACHI: Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited has signed an agreement with CarFirst for cross selling with sale of auto insurance to its customers and its strategic partners, a statement said on Tuesday.

The aim of this partnership is to provide customers relief from exorbitant repair costs for accidental damage, vandalism, or theft by facilitating them with Jubilee auto insurance, it added. “Through, this technology driven platform, our mutual potential customers will be able to secure their vehicle, which is asset,” said Tahir Ahmed, managing director at Jubilee Insurance.

