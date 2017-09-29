CBWG meeting today

KARACHI: The Capacity Building Working Group (CBWG) under the technical committee of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) will meet on Friday (September 29) at the NFIS secretariat of the State Bank of Pakistan to discuss the facilities available for SMEs and how best to create awareness, a statement said.

Zulfikar Thaver, chairman of CBWG, felicitated Imran Ahmed additional director of SBP for creating the 3S group, comprising SBP, the Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote, enhance, and facilitate SMEs. It will synergies the efforts of the three organisations for fast track financial inclusion, it added.