NAB recovers Rs290b through anti-corruption strategy: chairman

Islamabad :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB strongly believes in Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption, says a press release.

NAB’s anti-corruption strategy proved very successful which resulted in recovery of Rs290 billion from corrupt and overall conviction ratio of 76% which is remarkable achievement by any anti-corruption Agency.

He said these remarks while chairing 22nd Director Generals (DGs) Conference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which continued on second day at NAB Headquarters. The Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), all DGs of NAB Regional Bureaus and Headquarter participated in the conference.

During the second day of the conference, DG Operations on Operation Division (Operational Methodology) of NAB, advisor to Chairman on Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES), DG, Awareness and Prevention, senior member, chairman NAB’s Inspection, Monitoring Team and DG Media highlighted the performance of their Wings in detail.

NAB deputy chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), all DGs of NAB Regional Bureaus and Headquarter gave valuable suggestions for further improvements in the performance of NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureaus which were discussed at length under the Chairmanship of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB.

DG Operations gave presentation on Operational methodology of NAB and informed that in 2014 NAB received 18,818 complaints, 29,996 complaints in 2015, 33,245 complaints in 2016. This shows trust of peoples have increased upon NAB. He informed that through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations has been reactivated. Today, NAB’s operational methodology comprises of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation as per operational methodology, all complaints/cases are expeditiously completed within 10 months timeline on merit and transparently. During the tenure of present management of NAB, an Asset Management and Tracing Cell (AMTC) has been established at Regional offices and at NAB HQ level for disposal of confiscated properties. A cell at NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureaus has been established to verify and disburse claims in cases of cheating public at large. It was further informed that a mechanism for analysis of all significant cases (failed and successful) in line with good national and international practices has been devised during the tenure of the present management of NAB, so that Investigation Officers/Prosecutors be provided an insight about the causes of failure and success in terms of lessons learnt. The analysis may bear required evidence, dos and don’ts and future course of action.

DG A&P gave detailed presentation on Awareness and Prevention campaign of NAB. Chairman NAB said that NAB has decided to involve and sensitize youth thorough its holistic and innovative proactive approach of Awareness and Prevention. He said NAB in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Over 45, 000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) have been established by NAB in universities and colleges to create awareness against corruption as youths are considered a vanguard in this fight.

In line with its mandate, NAB under the leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB had launched country-wide Awareness and Prevention Campaign on ‘Say No To Corruption’ besides Enforcement drive to aware people about the ill effects of corruption and arrest corrupts, proclaimed offenders and absconders for taken to task as per law across the country. NAB’s Awareness campaign is carried widely for awareness about ill effects of corruption during 2016 which proved very successful. NAB has decided to continue its effective awareness campaign on ‘Say No To Corruption’ in 2017. He informed that NAB has also constituted 60 Prevention Committees in order to identify/suggest ways and means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws/rules. NAB’s Prevention Committees contributed exceptionally well and remained successful in plugging loopholes and irregularities in different department due to their meaningful interaction and recommendations.

Advisor on Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) gave presentation on the working of MES System. He said NAB has developed an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief, decisions made and list of participants attended the meeting with time & date and setting up of an effective Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) System and ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators. He informed that on the directions of Chairman NAB, monitoring and Evaluation has been implemented in NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus for further improvement in institutionalizing the support and supervision at different levels of management in NAB. The Chairman NAB directed all DGs to ensure that MES NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureaus are being benefited from MES in order to further improve their performance.

NAB Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB strongly believes in Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption. He said that NAB’s Anti-corruption campaign is carried widely for Awareness and Prevention besides Enforcement will continue in future. He said that NAB officers to redouble their efforts to come up to the expectations associated with NAB. He appreciated the hard work and commitment shown by all ranks of NAB officers/officials towards their national duty particularly the hard work rendered during the last four years. He said that NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening with the help of all stakeholders, civil society, media and people at large.