LGCC to take part in Expo Pakistan

LAHORE: Lahore Garment City Company (LGCC) would participate in the Expo Pakistan 2017, which would help apprise the visitors about the leading garment brands of the country and would also help promote commerce and trade sector of the country, a statement said on Monday.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) director general Mian Riaz Ahmad in a meeting with Lahore Garment City Company (LGCC) acting chief executive officer M I Khurram, asked the management of LGCC to further coordinate with the leading brands of the garment industry for maximising their presence in the Expo Pakistan, it added.

The LGCC acting CEO assured that the company will participate in the Expo Pakistan 2017 to attract business opportunities for the buyers and sellers of national and international brands.

“It would be a great opportunity for the buyers and sellers to sit together under one roof and share their product features,” the TDAP director general said and expressed the hope that government efforts towards enhancing the scope of Pakistan’s business in the world trade scenario will bear fruits.