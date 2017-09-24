Ahsan terms Imran leader of ‘Satyanas Brigade’

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as head of ‘Satyanas Brigade’ who is expert in putting off the lighted lamps.“A number of masquerades came in the past to mislead the youth, but the people rejected them and elected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” he saidwhile addressing a youth convention of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in Narowal.

Pointing towards Imran Khan’s expedition towards gaining the country’s leadership, Ahsan Iqbal said the country’s people cannot place key of the

destination of 200 million people in the hands of an amateur. The minister said a political leader read them stories of prosperity and development in India and Bangladesh, but he forgot that they had political stability in their country and as far as corruption was concerned they were far ahead of us.

Ahsan Iqbal said if Imran and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed were sent to Europe or Japan, they would have led even those countries to devastation. He said Imran was the commander of destruction brigade in the country. “Despite passage of four years, the PTI government could not build even a single metro project in the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Taunting at the cricketer-turned-politician, the minister said there was one good thing Imran was master at and that was collecting charity.

“So, if the PML-N got into power the next time, it will establish a ministry of charity for him,” he said, adding that people have realised that the PTI chief was incapable to run the government which could be visible through shrinking attendance at his public rallies. He also said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will change the destiny of the country.