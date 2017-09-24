Guterres all praise for Dr Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres lauded the services of Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi for her valuable and sagacious services that she has been rendering for her country and the world organisation.

These were the pride moments for visiting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who led Pakistan’s delegation in the ongoing summit of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) engagements when he had meeting with the UN officials.

The UN secretary general told the prime minister at the outset of his discussion that Dr Lodhi is among the senior diplomats who maintains remarkable liaison with his secretariat and provides assistance in even most contentious issues.

“She always carries some proposals for betterment of her country and people whenever she comes across.”

He termed Dr Maleeha Lodhi glittering diamond of the UN. The PR who has access to the UNSG secretariat responded the sentiments of the UN boss by saying that she felt humbled by the remarks.

Prime Minister Abbasi also endorsed what, according to the sources, his interlocutor said.

The diplomatic sources said that António Guterres is a known friend of Pakistan as he had meeting with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif recently and visited Pakistan twice.