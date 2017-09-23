Woman says police siding with accused

NOWSHERA: A woman on Friday said the police were reluctant to register the First Information Report (FIR) against the influential people of the area who tortured her.

Speaking at a press conference here, Jan Roohi, a resident of Zara Maina, said that she had a property dispute with her relatives Riaz, Asad and Ahad who, she alleged, forced their entry into her house on Thursday and tortured her. She said the attackers threatened her with dire consequences if she didn't transfer her property in their names.

The woman claimed that she had approached the Misri Banda Police Station for registration of an FIR but the police was using delaying tactics.