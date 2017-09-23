Past rulers ruined governance in KP: CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that previous governments had ruined the governance system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of nationalism, religion and social equality.

He was speaking at a public rally after inauguration of gas supply line in the Bab-e-Qadim area of the Nowshera district. District Nazim Liaquat Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Khaliqur Rehman, Ishaq Khattak, Ahad Khattak, Usman Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Haji Abdul Rasheed Khan, Hakeem Khan, Banat Khan, Awal Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Aman Khan, Irshad Ahad Khan, Malik Aamir Shezad, Jawad, Fakhre Alam, Malik Irfan, Kamran, Kaleemullah, Yousaf and several other political workers announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the occasion.

The chief minister said that voters were aware of the proponents of these false ideologies and would vote the PTI into power in 2018 general election. He said that expatriate Pakistanis were reluctant to send money to Pakistan as they were afraid that the corrupt rulers would loot their hard earned money.

Pervez Khattak said that the expatriate were waiting for a transparent government in Pakistan as they wanted to play active role in the development of their country. "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken drastic steps for improvement of the system and institutions," he said, adding that people would judge our performance in the next election.

He believed his party would form government in all the federating units and Centre after winning the next general election. The chief minister said that PTI had emerged as antithesis of the existing political parties, which had created an anarchic situation in the country.

"The PTI was voted to power as it had pledged restoration of the rule of law, social and economic justice and introducing a transparent system in the country," he added. Pervez Khattak said that disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the result of PTI efforts for making powerful people in the country accountable to law. He said it was ironic that political parties make promises with voters but ignore the plight of their constituents after being elected to power.

The chief minister asked the voters to take careful decision in the next election and elect honest and talented persons as their representatives. He said that his government had discouraged the culture of corruption and made legislation to apprehend the corrupt people in the power corridor.

Pervez Khattak said his government had initiated work on the protection wall along the River Kabul with a cost of Rs13 billion. "A flood even more devastating than that of 2010 would not cause any damage after constructional of this wall," he said with surety.