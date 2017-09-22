Masked assailants attack Dinamo Zagreb coach

ZAGREB, Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb coach Mario Cvitanovic was beaten by two masked assailants with bats in front of his apartment in the Croatian capital, the club said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old former international, who took over as Dinamo coach in July, suffered a broken arm in the attack late on Wednesday as he returned from a Croatian Cup match, local media reported.

“My life is football... My relations with players are excellent,” Cvitanovic told a press conference with a cast on his arm.He did not elaborate on the possible motives for the attack.

“My private life is clean, spotless... I only want to be a football coach. I want to live football and one cannot take this away from me.”The beating comes a month after the club’s former boss Zdravko Mamic, who is currently on trial for corruption, was shot in the leg by unknown perpetrators in Bosnia.“Unfortunately this is only the continuation of...completely legalised violence against people from our club,” said the statement from the club.