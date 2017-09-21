Indian HC to again petition for Indian national’s release

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: The Indian High Commission moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of an Indian national Rafiq Jutt who was apprehended by Pakistan Army in 2008 and was tried and convicted for five years imprisonment in 2012. The matter was fixed in the court of Justice Aamer Farooq as an objection case.
