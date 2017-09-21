Petrol shortage hits City

LAHORE :Shortage of petroleum products has started to intensify in the provincial metropolis. About one-fifth of the city is facing petroleum product supply crunch as many filling stations are closed due to lack of supplies. Petrol filling stations of a particular company are particularly closed due to non-availability of petrol. Shortage of petroleum products has been witnessed in Lahore city for the last several days. Even filling stations of state-owned company are closed at times. It is learnt that stock of petrol was not at required level, therefore, frequent low or no supply of petrol is being witnessed. Owing to short supplies, long queues of vehicles are seen at filling stations, causing severe inconvenience to the masses. Motorists are seen frantically wandering on roads in search of fuel.

However, official circles claimed that availability of petroleum products was being ensured. They claimed that as such shortage of fuel did not exist, saying there might be some gaps in supplies.

A sufficient quantity of fuel is available in the country to ensure an uninterrupted supply of products throughout the country. There are challenges on liquidity front in the energy sector that is hindering supplies, claimed sources.