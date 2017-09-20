Shahbaz vows to fulfil promises made with people

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said “the people only want development and prosperity and we shall abide by our promises made with the people.”

He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, as they discussed political situation prevailing in the country. Shahbaz said the PML-N had always promoted the politics of norms, adding that the elements involved in politics of mendacity and lies had been rejected by the people on every occasion.

“The four-year tenure of the PML-N is full of transparency, honesty and hard work,” he said and added that the CPEC projects have laid the solid foundation of development and prosperity. Separately, MNA Raza Hayat called on the chief minister who described development and prosperity of the people as the pivot of the PML-N’s politics.

He said a policy of composite development had been adopted for the progress of the province and special attention was given to the rural areas. Many mega projects of education, healthcare and social development had been completed in southern Punjab, he added.

On the other hand, Shahbaz discussed the issue of extending cooperation in energy sector with a German company’s delegation which called on him. The chief minister said loadshedding had been sufficiently decreased due to the steps taken for overcoming the energy crisis.

He said gas-based 3,600 MW power plants were completed in a record period of time and the Punjab government had decided to set up another 1,200 MW plant to provide cheap electricity to the people.

Shahbaz said German technology was known the world over and “we are desirous of benefitting from this technology and expertise of the Germans”. The delegation expressed keen interest in extending cooperation to the Punjab government and praised the chief minister and his team passion and commitment.

The German delegation was headed by the company’s Senior Executive Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Jean Claude. The chief minister also chaired another meeting to review the progress made on the Saaf Pani Project.