Pakistan awaiting US companies to invest in diverse fields: Abbasi

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan is looking forward for more American companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan.

Vice President of General Electric (GE) John Rice called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in New York on Tuesday. Rice said that Pakistan was a very important market for General Electric. “We are committed to expanding our business in Pakistan,” the vice president said. Rice expressed his desire for investment in locomotives fabrication and health sector system delivery.

Appreciating the long association of General Electric with Pakistan, the prime minister said that Pakistan had been benefiting immensely from the expertise of the company. Abbasi said that Pakistan was open to investment by foreign companies.

Premier Abbasi has arrived in New York to attend the 72nd annual session of the United Nations.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan-Turkey relations are based on common faith, values, culture, history, mutual trust and support. He said that the linkages between the people of the two countries had transformed into a strategic partnership that is strengthening with each passing day.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UNGA Session in New York. The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views about the strengthening of reviewed regional peace and security situation.

The two leaders emphasised that the two countries should continue to attach special focus on enhancing economic cooperation and work together for early finalization of the Free Trade Agreement for boosting the bilateral trade.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that Pakistan and Turkey extended support to each other on the issues of their vital national interests. He thanked the Turkish president for Turkey’s unflinching support to the struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Erdogan appreciated the strengthening of the bilateral relations through concrete cooperation in various fields and the commonality of views between the two countries on key international and regional issues. He reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment for continued endeavours for strengthening of the mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation. On the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan they agreed that there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict and the efforts should continue for a regional approach for an internal political settlement in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned Afghan-led peace process.

Both the leaders agreed on the revival of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey trilateral process for promoting lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Discussing the plight of Rohingya Muslims President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the international community and the OIC to take urgent measures to alleviate the suffering of these people.