Public interest adds to political buzz

LAHORE :The moods, tempers, emotions and voices remained at their top as the people went out to vote and support their respective candidates in the most feverish and politically significant by-elections in the history of Pakistan in NA-120 on Sunday.

Although the underground election related activities and the festivities never stopped in the NA-120 constituency areas, which encompasses the most historic and culturally rich and vibrant localities until Saturday midnight, but, the cultural scene completely changed on the fateful day of polling when men, women and children, some elaborately dressed and clad in their respective party‘s colours, took to the polling stations and their party’s makeshift camps in the early hours of the day.

Hundreds of youths and families were seen cramped up in open trucks, jeeps, cars, motorcycles, waving party flags and chanting pro-party and anti-opponent slogans at the top of their voices in the most congested, and highly populated areas of the constituency which included Gawalmandi, Mozang, Islampura, Civil Lines, Sanda and Rajgarh.

The offices and makeshift camps of the political parties were infested with youngsters and buzzing with election related activities all the day long until the dusk. The most crowded and vibrant camps remained of the PML-N and PTI, while PPP camps were also quite busy in making their presence felt.

Music blaring on the top with giant speakers fixed in the cars and at some election camps of PTI and PML-N were also seen. The city skyline in NA-120 was blurred with Kulsoom Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and other parties candidates and leaders right from canal’s turn on The Mall’s both sides, Abbott Road, Davis Road, Lower Mall, Sanda Road, Nisbat Road, Circular Road and many other important arteries falling in NA-120 constituency. The number of banners on the important city roads and the highly charged atmosphere in the constituency created a unique gleeful and festive environment in NA-120, which was certainly one of the most significant, political happening in the city of the lively heart since the by-elections of Ayaz Sadiq in October, 2015.

The expectations were high throughout the day so were the apprehensions amid all sorts of conspiracy theories and state interference apprehensions being circulating in the minds and on the lips of the anti-candidates and their supporters alike.

However, all said and done, the NA-120 by-elections were one of the most smoothly and ably handled elections by the military, Rangers, police and the district authorities who successfully performed their duties with an applicable sense of national duty and in a commendable professional manner.