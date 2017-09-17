Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

September 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ali wins men’s cycling event at Karachi Games

Ali wins men’s cycling event at Karachi Games

KARACHI: District South’s Ali Ilyas covered 18km distance in 9min 9sec to win the men’s cycling race on the second day of the 4th Karachi Games here at the National Coaching Centre on Saturday.

In women’s cycling, Samia from District South finished as winner in 11 minutes. In girls’ carom competition, Nabeela, Bushra and Maryam outclassed Kanza, Masoom and Kainat respectively, by 20-0, while Qudsia beat Sobia 12-0.

Meanwhile, Sukkar and Larkana were named as finalists of the women’s hockey event as they defeated Hyderabad and Karachi by 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement