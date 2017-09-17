Ali wins men’s cycling event at Karachi Games

KARACHI: District South’s Ali Ilyas covered 18km distance in 9min 9sec to win the men’s cycling race on the second day of the 4th Karachi Games here at the National Coaching Centre on Saturday.

In women’s cycling, Samia from District South finished as winner in 11 minutes. In girls’ carom competition, Nabeela, Bushra and Maryam outclassed Kanza, Masoom and Kainat respectively, by 20-0, while Qudsia beat Sobia 12-0.

Meanwhile, Sukkar and Larkana were named as finalists of the women’s hockey event as they defeated Hyderabad and Karachi by 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.