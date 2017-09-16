Seasonal low over north Balochistan

LAHORE: Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.Met officials said weak seasonal low lay over north Balochistan while a trough of westerly wave was present over the upper part of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expecting in most part of the country while rain-thunderstorm (with gusty winds) is expecting at isolated places in Rawalpindi, DG khan, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, upper FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba, Pattan, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Kohat, Bannu, Drosh, Chitral, Parachinar, Kalam, Dir, Bunji, Chillas, Bagrote, Gupis, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Kamra, Bhakkar and Rahim Yar Khan.

On Friday, highest temperature was recorded at Rohri where mercury reached 42 °C. In Lahore, highest temperature was 35°C and minimum 23.8°C. Humidity was 37 percent.