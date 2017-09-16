PML-N leaders confident of NA-120 landslide victory

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders have expressed satisfaction over the campaign run by Maryam Nawaz for her mother’s by-election in NA-120 and expressed their confidence that the party will not just win the election but will win it big.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile and PML-N Lahore President Pervez Malik said the party conducted an enthusiastic and successful campaign led by Maryam Nawaz. He said the campaign was very well-organised.

“There is no denying the symbolic significance of the by-election. Its result will be indicative and will tell the mood of the nation”, he said.Commenting on how Maryam Nawaz conduct her first solo political excursion, he said, “I’ve found her to be fully appropriate for this job. She is very respectful of the seniors who have mentored her in this campaign, has a really good expression on the podium, and is very understanding. In fact I’m surprised at how hardworking she is”.

Pervez Malik was of the opinion that PTI got a good idea where they stand in this constituency especially after their Jalsa at Qartaba Chowk was such a failure. “They are distributing money among people to vote for them which is not just wrong but also tears the very fabric of democratic values”, he said.

PML-N Senator Saleem Zia who has been well-connected with the campaign said the enthusiasm generated by the campaign was phenomenal. “There is this unprecedented anger and reaction among people over the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and they were seeking vent for this energy. This election somehow provided them with an opportunity so they are expressing themselves”, he said.

The mood of the people was clear even after the Nawaz rally, he said and went on to say that it was not thoroughly organised and managed. “It was just an outburst of the common man expressing his disapproval for his vote being humiliated. The people felt cheated by the system and they came out from every district to express themselves”, he said.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan Lal was in Lahore for the last week of the campaign and witnessed the events. “The way the PML-N campaign has turned out it seems like PML-N will thump home a big win. The energy and extent of public participation in this campaign was uncharacteristic of a by-election, in fact it won’t be wrong to say that some of the general election campaigns are not this passionate”, he commented.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education & Youth Affairs Zaeem Qadri said the PTI’s all-out negative campaign with nothing positive to show or offer the people of NA-120 will be the reason for their thumping defeat. They were of the view that the people have a good memory of those who had always criticised projects of public service welfare in Lahore.