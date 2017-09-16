Maintaining forest cover must to counter effects of climate change

HYDERABAD: Experts on Friday called for maintaining forest cover for prudent water management to deal with climate change. They were speaking at a dialogue on "climate-water interface issues and strategies for future", jointly organised by Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) and Research Development Foundation (RDF).

Umar Karim, Water Resources Management Specialist at Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said maintaining forest cover was must to lessen the effects of climate change. "We need plenty of river water to maintain tree cover, cultivate land and ensure access to the rural communities for drinking water, mainly residing in coastal, desert and mountainous areas," he said.

The programme attracted representatives of different government and private organisations, growers, environmentalists, water specialists, academia and community people. Karim said the southern province depended on river water, which received water from the melting glaciers. “Being situated in the tail end, we either face flooding if there is more water in the river or face droughts and dryness in case of shortage of water,” he added.

Muhammad Khan Mari, who works as a programme manager at Baanh Beli in Thar Desert said Kohistan and Tharparkar districts were rain-fed areas, but there was no water collection mechanism.

“Around 10 million acre feet (maf) rain water goes to waste, which if managed can be used for agriculture and drinking purposes,” he said, and added that all the canals were receiving drainage, municipal, and industrial waste.

He quoted a report that said 50 percent water was saline in Sindh, including underground water.

“Underground water is also shallow and arsenic. Specially, Thatta and Noshehroferoz and parts of Dadu district have arsenic in water sources, because of excessive use of pesticides,” Mari said.

Coastal area people in Thata, Sujawal and Badin comprising around 1.2 million people did not have access to safe drinking water and spent more share of their earnings to buy water for domestic use.

River Indus has received six feet of silt, which was causing problems in its smooth flow, he said, and added, “It will create further disturbance in the flow of the major river,” he added.

Mahmood Nawaz Shah, vice president, Sindh Abadgar Board, said irrigation system was poor. “We have to improve and make the infrastructure resilient,” he said.

Nazeer Essani, general manager, SIDA, in his introductory remarks said water scarcity was destroying wetlands rapidly, creating fears among the communities dependent on these natural resources.

Ashfaq Soomro, executive director, RDF, shared the objectives of the event and said they were working on water, disaster preparedness, food security, and livelihoods in different districts. He said people depended on water economy.

“The government has designed an irrigation strategy and a resilience programme in Sindh to avert losses due to natural calamities. We have to look how water affects livelihood sources due to climatic variations and adopt resilience mechanisms,” he added.

Prof Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam said there was need to follow the climate change policy to avoid disaster and lessen the effects of climate change. He also suggested revising policies in consultation with all stakeholders.

Nasir Panhwar of government-run Sindh Resilient Project said Sindh lacked a wetlands management plan; however, there was a national wetland policy. “We have to recognise the right of wetlands and ecology on water sources,” he said.