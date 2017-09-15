NAB rejects complaint against Gulalai

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the complaint against Member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai after preliminary inquiry seeking initiation of a probe against her for allegedly embezzling funds and committing corruption in development schemes.

An official of the NAB said the bureau had rejected the complaint against the PTI dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders. They had requested the NAB to initiate a probe against the party’s dissident MNA for embezzling funds and doing corruption in development schemes.

PTI Lakki Marwat district president Saleem Nawaz Khan, former PTI candidate for PK-76 constituency Engr Arif Marwat and Noor Zaman, personal assistant to MNA Ayesha Gulalai, on August 8, had submitted the complaint along with some documents to the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The complaint was filed under the title “Embezzlement/Corruption in the provincial development schemes.”

The NAB in its remarks on the complaint stated that there was no proof of corruption against the woman lawmaker in the developmental schemes and termed allegations of corruption against her as baseless.

The complainants claimed that the PTI MNA on the women reserved seat Ayesha Gulalai and her father Shamsul Qayyum were found involved in embezzlement and corruption in various provincial development schemes and this needs to be investigated on priority basis.

They had also claimed to attach some documentary proof/evidence with the complaint against the lawmaker.

The complainants said that they had also filed a complaint against the party dissident MNA in the KP Ehtesab Commission and now they were waiting for the commission reply.

The PTI local leaders filed the complaints both in NAB and KP Ehtesab Commission after MNA Ayesha Gulalai levelled allegations of harassment against Pakistan PTI Chairman Imran Khan.